From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 9 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.
Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson; running backs Aaron Jones, Raheem Mostert and Saquon Barkley; receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Odell Beckham Jr.; tight ends Darren Waller and David Njoku; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.
You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.
Notable injuries
- RB Raheem Mostert (ankle) - Cleared
- WR River Cracraft (shoulder) - Questionable
- WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring) - Questionable
- TE Durham Smythe (ankle) - Questionable
- OT Terron Armstead (knee) - Questionable
- OG Robert Hunt (hamstring) - Out
- C Connor Williams (groin) - Questionable
- CB Jalen Ramsey (knee) - Cleared
- CB Nik Needham (Achilles) - Questionable
- CB Xavien Howard (groin) - Questionable
- CB Justin Bethel (foot) - Questionable
- S Brandon Jones (concussion) - Out
- RB Jerick McKinnon (groin) - Cleared
- RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness) - Out
- WR Richie James (knee) - Questionable
- LB Nick Bolton (wrist) - IR
- LB Willie Gay Jr. (lower back) - Questionable
Raheem Mostert was cleared to play, so the Dolphins have all key offensive weapons healthy for Week 9, but the final status for Terron Armstead is unclear. The Miami secondary is in flux due to multiple injuries, though Jalen Ramsey is good to go after making his season debut last week.. All logged limited practices but Fantasy managers should monitor their status as it affects upside for the Chiefs receiving corps.
Major players within the Chiefs offense are healthy, but Nick Bolton heading to injured reserve is a significant blow to their defense. With Edwards-Helaire unavailable, it's possible McKinnon sees more touches.
DFS impact
DFS impact is limited in this matchup. Expect players from both teams to perform at their typical output for single-game DFS plays.
Notable injuries
- QB Kirk Cousins (Achilles) - IR
- WR Brandon Powell (shoulder) - Cleared
- WR KJ Osborn (chest) - Cleared
- WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) - Questionable
- DE Dean Lowry (groin) - Out
- FB Keith Smith (concussion) - Out
- WR Drake London (groin) - Out
- DT Grady Jarrett (knee) - IR
- LB Tae Davis (concussion) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- RB Kenny McIntosh (knee) - TBD
- WR DK Metcalf (hip) - TBD
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) - TBD
- OG Damien Lewis (ankle) - TBD
- OG Anthony Bradford (ankle) - TBD
- LB Boye Mafe (shoulder) - TBD
- OT Morgan Moses (shoulder) - TBD
- S Marcus Williams (hamstring) – TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Kyler Murray (knee) - Questionable
- RB Emari Demercado (toe) - Out
- WR Michael Wilson (shoulder) - Questionable
- WR Greg Dortch (ankle) - Questionable
- CTrystan Colon-Castillo (calf) - Out
- DT Kevin Strong (shoulder) - Questionable
- QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) - Cleared
- RB Jerome Ford (ankle) - Cleared
- WR Amari Cooper (ankle) - Cleared
- WR Marquise Goodwin (illness) - Cleared
- WR David Bell (knee) - Out
- TE David Njoku (knee) - Cleared
- OT Dawand Jones (shoulder) - Questionable
- OT Jedrick Willis (foot) - Cleared
- DE Za'Darius Smith (neck) - Cleared
- LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) - Cleared
- CB Greg Newsome II (groin) - Out
- S Grant Delpit (ankle) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Matthew Stafford (thumb) - TBD
- QB Stetson Bennett (illness) - TBD
- WR Puka Nacua (knee) - TBD
- WR Ben Skowronek (Achilles) - TBD
- TE Hunter Long (hamstring) - TBD
- OT Rob Havenstein (calf) - TBD
- LB Ernest Jones (knee) – TBD
- CB Decobie Durant (shoulder) - TBD
- RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) - Cleared
- TE Luke Musgrave (ankle) - Cleared
- OT Yosh Nijman (knee) - Cleared
- OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) - Cleared
- LB Quay Walker (undisclosed) - Questionable
- CB Jaire Alexander (back) - Cleared
- S Rudy Ford (calf) - Questionable
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- TE Ko Kieft (ankle) - TBD
- OG Matt Feiler (knee) - TBD
- DE Logan Hall (groin) - TBD
- RB Dameon Pierce (ankle) - TBD
- WR Robert Woods (foot) - TBD
- TE Brevin Jordan (foot) - TBD
- OT Tytus Howard (knee) - TBD
- OT Laremy Tunsil (knee) - TBD
- DT Sheldon Rankins (knee) - TBD
- CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- WR Curtis Samuel (toe) - Out
- OG Saahdiq Charles (calf) - IR
- C Ricky Stromberg (knee) - Out
- LB Cody Barton (ankle) - IR
- WR Kendrick Bourne (knee) - IR
- WR DeVante Parker (concussion) - Out
- TE Pharaoh Brown (back) - Questionable
- OT Trent Brown (ankle) - Questionable
- DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder) - Questionable
- DT Christian Barmore (knee) - Questionable
- DT Davon Godchaux (illness) - Questionable
- LB Josh Uche (foot) - Questionable
- LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (hamstring) - Questionable
- CB Jonathan Jones (knee) - Questionable
- CB Myles Bryant (chest) - Cleared
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Justin Fields (thumb) - Doubtful
- OT Braxton Jones (neck) - Questionable
- OG Nate Davis (ankle) - Out
- MLB Tremaine Edmunds (knee) - Out
- CB Terrell Smith (illness) - Out
- S Jaquan Brisker (concussion) - Out
- RB Kendre Miller (illness) - Questionable
- WR Lynn Bowden Jr (illness) - Cleared
- TE Taysom Hill (chest) - Cleared
- OG James Hurst (ankle) - Cleared
- DT Malcolm Roach (illness) - Questionable
- OLB Demario Davis (knee) - Cleared
Justin Fields returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity, an excellent sign for his future over the rest of the season. Unfortunately, it's doubtful for Week 9 and Fantasy managers should anticipate Tyson Bagent at quarterback. The Bears have ruled out Tremaine Edmunds and Jaquan Brisker, which is significant to note for Rashid Shaheed as a high-upside flex play in deep leagues.
DFS impact
With Fields out, the Bears offensive unit as a whole remains unappealing in DFS.
Notable injuries
- WR Josh Downs (knee) - Questionable
- TE Jelani Woods (hamstring) - TBD
- TE Kyle Granson (concussion) - Cleared
- OT Braden Smith (hip) - Out
- OLB Zaire Franklin (knee) - Questionable
- CB Julius Brents (quadriceps) - Out
- WR D.J. Chark (elbow) - Questionable
- WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (ankle) - Out
- OT Taylor Moton (knee) - Cleared
- OG Austin Corbett (knee) - Cleared
- LB Brian Burns (elbow) - Cleared
- LB Frankie Luvu (hip) - Cleared
- OLB Justin Houston (hamstring) - Out
- CB Donte Jackson (quad) - Questionable
- S Vonn Bell (quadriceps) - Doubtful
- S Xavier Woods (abdomen) - Cleared
Josh Downs is officially questionable and Fantasy managers need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. If Downs is active, he's a strong start in all Fantasy formats. Downs has had a minimum of 13 Fantasy points in the past four games with a total of two touchdowns. He's become a strong WR2 with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. If Downs is inactive, targets would likely funnel aggressively to Michael Pittman Jr. Alec Pierce could have deep league value but has yet to show strong upside this season.
D.J. Chark is questionable and while he isn't made a huge Fantasy impact, the Colts have been an excellent matchup for opposing teams and Chark has deep league value if active. The Panthers also have several offensive lineman that have been cleared to play, which is significant news with the changes to their running back rotation.
DFS impact
If Downs in unable to play, Pierce could be a value option at just $3,300 but the better play is to lean into Pittman at $6,600 and Jonathan Taylor at $6,400. Targets would funnel to Pittman and the Colts will likely lean heavily on the run, given the matchup. Taylor is healthy and could have a low roster rate after a frustrating Week 8 when he saw limited usage in the second half.
With offensive lineman cleared and an excellent matchup, Chuba Hubbard is a potential value play at $5K on DraftKings. The play does come with risk as Frank Reich said the backfield should split work this week.
Notable injuries
- QB Daniel Jones (neck) - Cleared
- QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) - Out
- RB Saquon Barkley (elbow) - Cleared
- WR Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) - Cleared
- TE Darren Waller (hamstring) - Out
- OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) - Questionable
- OT Evan Neal (ankle) - Questionable
- LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) - Cleared
- K Graham Gano (knee) – IR
- RB Brandon Bolden (knee) - TBD
- FB Jakob Johnson (concussion) - TBD
- OT Thayer Munford (neck) - TBD
- DE Maxx Crosby (knee) - TBD
- LB Divine Deablo (ankle) - TBD
- LB Robert Spillane (hand) - TBD
- CB Nate Hobbs (ankle) – TBD
- K Daniel Carlson (groin) - TBD
Daniel Jones is cleared to play in Week 9 but will return without his primary pass catcher in Darren Waller. Fantasy managers are understandably hesitant to start Jones as he's struggled throughout the season but quarterback depth is a major issue this week. Jones is a potential streaming option given the matchup. The Raiders defense has struggled as a whole and while the Giants will lean heavily on Saquon Barkley -- who had 39 carries in Week 8 -- if the offense is somewhat effective, Jones has a decent floor with rushing upside.
DFS impact
While Jones is a streaming option in season-long leagues, avoid him in DFS due to absence of Waller and the likelihood of the Giants leaning more on Barkley. Barkley is the strongest play for the Giants in DFS.
Notable injuries
- OT Tyron Smith (neck) - TBD
- OG Chuma Edoga (ankle) - TBD
- RB Boston Scott (personal) - Out
- TE Jack Stoll (ankle) - Cleared
- C/G Cam Jurgens (foot) - Out
- DT Jordan Davis (hamstring) - Cleared
- CB Bradley Roby (shoulder) - Out
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.
Notable injuries
- QB Josh Allen (shoulder) - Cleared
- LB A.J. Klein (back) - Out
- RB Joe Mixon (chest) - Questionable
- OT Orlando Brown (groin) - Cleared
- DE Trey Hendrickson (foot) - Cleared
- LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee) - Questionable
The significant injury in this matchup is around Joe Mixon, who is officially questionable with a chest injury but practiced in full both Thursday and Friday. Mixon is expected to play but monitor status throughout the weekend. If Mixon is unable to play, the direct beneficiary would likely be Trayveon Williams.
DFS impact
With Mixon expected to play, there's limited injury impact for DFS purposes. If his status takes a negative turn, Williams would be a cost-effective showdown play.
Notable injuries
- WR Josh Palmer (knee) - TBD
- WR Jalen Guyton (knee) - TBD
- MLB Eric Kendricks (ribs) - TBD
- WR Xavier Gipson (ankle) - TBD
- OT Mekhi Becton (knee) - TBD
- OG Laken Tomlinson (hamstring) - TBD
- OG Joe Tippman (thigh) - TBD
Analysis coming soon.
DFS impact
Analysis coming soon.