From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 9 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected.

Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the injuries you need to know that will have the biggest impact for Fantasy leagues, as well as the implications for DFS players. This week's list of notable names includes quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson; running backs Aaron Jones, Raheem Mostert and Saquon Barkley; receivers DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Odell Beckham Jr.; tight ends Darren Waller and David Njoku; and many others, including key offensive line and defensive injuries to know.

You can also see how this week's injuries affect the Fantasy projections from the SportsLine Projection Model. All you have to do is head over to SportsLine's companion post to this piece that tracks all the projections you need to know related to this week's injury report.

Notable injuries

Dolphins

Chiefs

Raheem Mostert was cleared to play, so the Dolphins have all key offensive weapons healthy for Week 9, but the final status for Terron Armstead is unclear. The Miami secondary is in flux due to multiple injuries, though Jalen Ramsey is good to go after making his season debut last week.. All logged limited practices but Fantasy managers should monitor their status as it affects upside for the Chiefs receiving corps.

Major players within the Chiefs offense are healthy, but Nick Bolton heading to injured reserve is a significant blow to their defense. With Edwards-Helaire unavailable, it's possible McKinnon sees more touches.

DFS impact

DFS impact is limited in this matchup. Expect players from both teams to perform at their typical output for single-game DFS plays.

Notable injuries

Vikings

Falcons

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries



Seahawks

RB Kenny McIntosh (knee) - TBD

WR DK Metcalf (hip) - TBD

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring) - TBD

OG Damien Lewis (ankle) - TBD

OG Anthony Bradford (ankle) - TBD



LB Boye Mafe (shoulder) - TBD

Ravens

OT Morgan Moses (shoulder) - TBD

S Marcus Williams (hamstring) – TBD



Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries



Cardinals

Browns

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Rams

Packers

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Buccaneers

Texans

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries



Commanders

Patriots

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Bears

Saints

Justin Fields returned to practice on Friday in a limited capacity, an excellent sign for his future over the rest of the season. Unfortunately, it's doubtful for Week 9 and Fantasy managers should anticipate Tyson Bagent at quarterback. The Bears have ruled out Tremaine Edmunds and Jaquan Brisker, which is significant to note for Rashid Shaheed as a high-upside flex play in deep leagues.

DFS impact

With Fields out, the Bears offensive unit as a whole remains unappealing in DFS.

Notable injuries

Colts

Panthers

Josh Downs is officially questionable and Fantasy managers need to monitor his status throughout the weekend. If Downs is active, he's a strong start in all Fantasy formats. Downs has had a minimum of 13 Fantasy points in the past four games with a total of two touchdowns. He's become a strong WR2 with Gardner Minshew at quarterback. If Downs is inactive, targets would likely funnel aggressively to Michael Pittman Jr. Alec Pierce could have deep league value but has yet to show strong upside this season.

D.J. Chark is questionable and while he isn't made a huge Fantasy impact, the Colts have been an excellent matchup for opposing teams and Chark has deep league value if active. The Panthers also have several offensive lineman that have been cleared to play, which is significant news with the changes to their running back rotation.

DFS impact

If Downs in unable to play, Pierce could be a value option at just $3,300 but the better play is to lean into Pittman at $6,600 and Jonathan Taylor at $6,400. Targets would funnel to Pittman and the Colts will likely lean heavily on the run, given the matchup. Taylor is healthy and could have a low roster rate after a frustrating Week 8 when he saw limited usage in the second half.

With offensive lineman cleared and an excellent matchup, Chuba Hubbard is a potential value play at $5K on DraftKings. The play does come with risk as Frank Reich said the backfield should split work this week.

Notable injuries

Giants

Raiders

Daniel Jones is cleared to play in Week 9 but will return without his primary pass catcher in Darren Waller. Fantasy managers are understandably hesitant to start Jones as he's struggled throughout the season but quarterback depth is a major issue this week. Jones is a potential streaming option given the matchup. The Raiders defense has struggled as a whole and while the Giants will lean heavily on Saquon Barkley -- who had 39 carries in Week 8 -- if the offense is somewhat effective, Jones has a decent floor with rushing upside.

DFS impact

While Jones is a streaming option in season-long leagues, avoid him in DFS due to absence of Waller and the likelihood of the Giants leaning more on Barkley. Barkley is the strongest play for the Giants in DFS.

Notable injuries

Cowboys

OT Tyron Smith (neck) - TBD

OG Chuma Edoga (ankle) - TBD

Eagles

Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.

Notable injuries

Bills

QB Josh Allen (shoulder) - Cleared

LB A.J. Klein (back) - Out

Bengals

The significant injury in this matchup is around Joe Mixon, who is officially questionable with a chest injury but practiced in full both Thursday and Friday. Mixon is expected to play but monitor status throughout the weekend. If Mixon is unable to play, the direct beneficiary would likely be Trayveon Williams.

DFS impact

With Mixon expected to play, there's limited injury impact for DFS purposes. If his status takes a negative turn, Williams would be a cost-effective showdown play.

Notable injuries

Chargers

Jets

WR Xavier Gipson (ankle) - TBD

OT Mekhi Becton (knee) - TBD

OG Laken Tomlinson (hamstring) - TBD

OG Joe Tippman (thigh) - TBD



Analysis coming soon.

DFS impact

Analysis coming soon.