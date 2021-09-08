Martinez isn't on the injury report for Sunday's season opener against Denver.
Martinez spent time on the COVID-19 list at the start of training camp and later missed a few practices with a non-COVID illness. It's likely a non-issue at this point, as he's been back at practice for a few weeks now and should be comfortable with the scheme/playcalls in his second year under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. With four consecutive 140-tackles seasons to his name, Martinez is as safe as it gets for IDP value.