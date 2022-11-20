Slayton had five receptions on 10 targets for 86 yards in Sunday's 31-18 loss to Detroit.

Slayton continued his recent run of strong play with another productive outing despite the losing effort. The 25-year-old is averaging 4.0 receptions and 75.8 yards with two touchdowns over his last four contests. Slayton is a proven wideout who is being asked to lead a depleted receiver room in New York, resulting in consistent fantasy production from a player that might still be available on waiver wires. Fellow starting wideout Wan'Dale Robinson (9/100/0) left the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, so Slayton could be in line for even more targets on a short week against the Cowboys on Thursday.