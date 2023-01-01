Hodgins recorded four catches on five targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' Week 17 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Hodgins' volume was modest, though he did tie for second on the team in receiving yards and finished second with four catches and five targets. However, the wideout once again got into the end zone, connecting with quarterback Daniel Jones for a six-yard score in the second quarter. The touchdown was Hodgins' fourth in his past five games, and he has caught at least four passes each week during that stretch. That gives him a decent floor from a fantasy perspective, though it's uncertain how New York will deploy its players Week 18 against Philadelphia. The Giants clinched a playoff berth with the win over the Colts and have nothing to gain with a victory next Sunday.