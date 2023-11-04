Taylor (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Taylor's absence perfectly coincides with the return of Daniel Jones (neck) from his multi-game absence. Tommy DeVito appears to be the team's backup at the moment with the journeyman veteran sidelined until at least Dec. 11, but it's possible the Giants could add an additional backup given DeVito's lack of experience.
