Cooks caught all three of his targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 30-12 loss to Tampa Bay.

Cooks played just 14 offensive snaps but averaged 4.22 yards per route, per John Shipley of SI.com. The rookie UDFA played significantly fewer snaps than fellow wideouts Parker Washington, Jamal Agnew and Tim Jones but found more success in the offense. With Christian Kirk (groin) on injured reserve and Zay Jones' (hamstring) availability still up in the air, Cooks could be more involved for the final two weeks of the regular season.