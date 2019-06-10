Ngakoue said in a statement released Monday that he will not attend Jaguars' minicamp due to his desire for a new contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ngakoue previously said that he would attend all spring practices and training camp, so this is a somewhat unexpected development. The 24-year-old tallied 28 tackles (25 solo) and nine sacks in 2018, and is now entering the final year of his rookie contract. Over the last three seasons Ngakoue has accumulated 29.5 sacks, tied for 10th in the league. Ngakoue reiterated his commitment to the Jaguars within his statement, but this is certainly a situation worth monitoring as it continues to develop.