Jets GM Joe Douglas said Saturday that the team will exercise Vera-Tucker's (Achilles) 2025 fifth-year option, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

This was a no-brainer move for New York. Even though Vera-Tucker has 22 games over the last two seasons with significant triceps and Achilles injuries, he's been the the Jets' best lineman when on the field. Adding offensive line help has been an offseason priority for Douglas, signing LT Tyron Smith and OG John Simpson while trading for RT Morgan Moses. The Jets also selected OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu in the first round of this week's NFL Draft. Vera-Tucker was playing right tackle at the time of his season-ending torn Achilles. He figures to kick back inside to guard in 2024.