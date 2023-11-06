Lazard (knee) remains listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chargers but is expected to play, barring a surprise, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Lazard didn't appear on either of the Jets' first two Week 9 injury reports before being added to the report Saturday, when the knee issue resulted in him being limited in practice. Based on Fowler's report, Lazard may have been given the questionable tag as a matter of precaution, and the veteran wideout should be ready to handle his usual duties as the Jets' No. 2 receiver if he comes out of pregame warmups no worse for the wear. Lazard's status will be clarified when the Jets release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes prior to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.