The Ravens signed Crockett to their practice squad Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Crockett will take the spot of Jeremy Langford, who was moved to injured reserve with an undisclosed issue. The Ravens' depth at running back has already been tested not even a quarter of the way through the season with Danny Woodhead (hamstring) and Kenneth Dixon (knee) on injured reserve and Terrance West (calf) also banged up, so it's not inconceivable for Crockett to receive a promotion to the 53-man roster at some point in 2017. The North Dakota State product has two career NFL appearances to his name, both of which came in 2015 as a member of the Packers.