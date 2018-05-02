Crockett was waived by the Ravens on Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Crockett's departure leaves Baltimore with only three true running backs on the roster, making it seem likely that the team adds more bodies to the position this offseason. Meanwhile, Crockett will become an unrestricted free agent if he passes through waivers unclaimed.

