Ravens' John Crockett: Signs reserve/future contract
The Ravens signed Crockett to a reserve/future contract Monday.
Crockett went undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2015 but hasn't appeared in a game since his rookie season with the Packers, when he accrued 21 yards on nine carries in two appearances. He'll likely need to impress offseason in order to crack the final roster come September 2018.
More News
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...