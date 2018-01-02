The Ravens signed Crockett to a reserve/future contract Monday.

Crockett went undrafted out of North Dakota State in 2015 but hasn't appeared in a game since his rookie season with the Packers, when he accrued 21 yards on nine carries in two appearances. He'll likely need to impress offseason in order to crack the final roster come September 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories