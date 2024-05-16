Mitchell (hand) was seen catching passes last week during the beginning of Detroit's offseason program.

Mitchell played 15 games during the 2023 regular season while primarily slotting in as a blocking tight end and contributor on special teams, as he caught just two passes. The 24-year-old then missed the Lions' postseason run with a hand injury. Mitchell's return to action during the offseason program likely means he's moved past the injury or the time being, so he'll likely slot back in behind Sam LaPorta and Brock Wright on the depth chart at tight end to begin the 2024 season.