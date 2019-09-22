Lions' T.J. Hockenson: Another disappointing performance
Hockenson caught one of four targets for one yard in Sunday's 27-24 victory over the Eagles.
It's starting to look like Hockenson's huge Week 1 performance is a product of Arizona's inability to cover tight ends, as Baltimore's Mark Andrews (8/112/1) and Carolina's Greg Olsen (6/75/2) also put up big numbers against Arizona in Weeks 2 and 3, respectively. Meanwhile, Hockenson has caught just two of seven targets for eight yards in two games since the season opener. While Hockenson has at least showed to have some upside, he's also proving to be a low-floor fantasy option that probably can't be trusted on an every-week basis.
