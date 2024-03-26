LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC East said in the media session.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins receiving corps seems on the verge of getting crowded after coach Mike McDaniel said Miami made Odell Beckham Jr. a contract offer last week.

"We did make him an offer, and business takes time, especially with players such as Odell, who's had a phenomenal career, still has really good football in front of him and has options," McDaniel said. "So, I think those conversations will be ongoing. We'll see where they go."

Beckham would be the No. 3 receiver in Miami behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and we'll see what Beckham has left to offer at 31. He has failed to eclipse 50 catches or 600 yards receiving in each of his past three seasons played, mostly due to injury. In 2023 with Baltimore, Beckham had 35 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns on 64 targets.

Beckham would only be worth a late-round flier at best in the majority of leagues. Hill remains a first-round pick in all formats, and Waddle should be drafted as early as Round 3.