Badgley was let go after reverting to the Bears' practice squad Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Badgley made all four of his field-goal attempts after being elevated ahead of Chicago's loss to the Giants on Sunday. The 27-year-old started instead of usual kicker Cairo Santos, who appears ready to return after missing Week 4 due to personal reasons. Badgley converted 18 of his 21 field-goal tries and all 39 of his extra-point attempts over 12 games with Indianapolis last year, and he should provide a reliable option for teams in need of a replacement kicker this season.