LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC East said in the media session.

Fantasy buzz: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets | AFC

New England Patriots

The Patriots are likely going to select a quarterback with the No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft. But new coach Jerod Mayo said the team is confident in quarterback Jacoby Brissett as the starter if New England had to go that route.

"To bring a guy like Jacoby in, he's definitely a starter in this league," Mayo said. "He's a known entity. Anytime you can get a player who's also a coach, it's beneficial. He has the tools to be a good quarterback. I look forward to working with him."

The Patriots could start Brissett even with a rookie on the roster, but Fantasy managers are only going to look at Brissett in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues with a late-round pick.