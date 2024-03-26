LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the AFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items and just general things of interest that the coaches from the AFC East said in the media session.

New York Jets

Jets coach Robert Saleh gave updates on several players of interest to Fantasy managers.

On Aaron Rodgers, who is coming back from last year's Achilles injury, Saleh said he expects Rodgers to take part in OTAs.

"Aaron, I know he's on a mission," Saleh said. "He's working his tail off out in California. Knowing Aaron, he's on a mission to do a lot of things that he wanted to do last year, and he's not going to stop until he gets it done."

Rodgers, 40, is only worth drafting with a late-round pick in the majority of one-quarterback leagues.

On new wide receiver Mike Williams, who is coming back from last year's torn ACL, Saleh said Williams has got a "long way to go" in his recovery. But Saleh is excited for what Williams can provide the Jets this season.

"He's a dynamic receiver," Saleh said. "We've been a big fan of his for a while. You say 50-50 ball, but it's more 70-30 when it goes up to him. He's a dynamic athlete, dynamic receiver. Very confident when he goes up and gets the ball. Just to be that complement to Garrett (Wilson) and the rest of the receiver room will be a good deal."

Keep an eye on Williams' progress with his health in training camp. I would only draft him with a late-round pick in the majority of leagues, but he could emerge as a No. 3 Fantasy receiver as the season goes on.

Finally, Saleh said 2024 should be a big season for Breece Hall. Saleh expects Hall to be even better than he was in 2023, when he was coming back from a torn ACL.

"We slow played him, obviously," Saleh said. "We always knew what he was capable of in the pass game and the run game. I do know he's got a burning desire to prove that he's one of the best in football. I know he's going to come back this year knowing what he's capable of and knowing that he hasn't scratched the surface with the way he finished last year."

Hall is worth drafting as the No. 2 running back this season behind Christian McCaffrey, and he should be selected in the first round in all leagues. In 2023, Hall averaged 17.1 PPR points per game with 223 carries for 994 yards and five touchdowns and 76 catches for 591 yards and four touchdowns on 95 targets.

With a healthy Rodgers and an improved offensive line, Hall should be electric this year. Saleh has reason to be excited about Hall in 2024.