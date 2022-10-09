Watson exited in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Giants in London with a right hamstring injury and is questionable to return.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Watson was grabbing at his right leg and was spotted limping off the field when he apparently suffered the injury while running a route. Before his departure, Watson had returned two kickoffs for 35 yards, ran once for minus-3 yards and recorded a one-yard reception on his lone target.