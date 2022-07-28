Watson clarified Thursday that he's "day-to-day" following offseason knee surgery that forced him to begin training camp on the active/PUP list, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Watson added his knee experienced discomfort while running and cutting late in OTAs, and he eventually underwent a procedure to address it. The rookie second-round pick doesn't have a timeline to return to the field, but considering his comments Thursday, he at least has a chance to play in the preseason, even if his activity at the start of training camp is delayed. Once he's available, Watson will be in the mix for targets from Aaron Rodgers along with Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins (undisclosed) and Randall Cobb, among others.