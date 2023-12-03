Elliott (thigh) is expected to suit up for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Elliott logged three consecutive limited sessions in practice this week, leaving him officially listed as questionable, but the expectation now is that he will suit up versus Los Angeles. Elliot hasn't scored since Week 7, and as he continues to work behind top backfield option Rhamondre Stevenson, he's only handled double-digit carries in three of 11 appearances on the season. He should be officially announced as active roughly 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 p.m. kickoff.