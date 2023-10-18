Henry (ankle) didn't take part in practice Wednesday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Henry suffered the ankle injury in this past Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Raiders. He managed to return to the game but finished with just one catch, giving him one reception over the past two games combined after the veteran tight end opened the season with 17 catches through four games. If Henry is sidelined this Sunday against the Bills, Mike Gesicki would step in as the Patriots' No. 1 tight end.