Michel is expected to serve as the Patriots' lead ballcarrier Sunday against the Jets with Damien Harris (ankle) listed as out for the contest, Zach Cox of NESN.com reports.

While Harris sat out New England's last two games, Michel picked up 10 carries in both contests, racking up 143 yards between Weeks 15 and 16. Had the Patriots not been playing from behind in both weeks, Michel likely would have been in store for more work, but he instead had a fairly even split of the snaps with pass-catching specialist James White. With Harris again sidelined for Sunday's season finale, Michel could get the chance to pick up more carries than he did in either of the previous two games, as the Patriots will be a mild favorite over the 2-13 Jets. Expect White to once again handle change-of-pace duties, while third-stringer J.J. Taylor looms as a depth option.