Rams head coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that he's still hoping Kupp (hamstring) can return from injured reserve when first eligible to play Week 5 against the Eagles, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

McVay made similar comments a couple weeks earlier indicating that Kupp be ready to play after missing the requisite four games. The coach hasn't provided many details regarding Kupp's rehab and recovery, merely noting Wednesday that the wideout was "ramping up his workload" and "progressing." Kupp's eventual return will have even greater fantasy reverberations than anyone would've guessed a month ago, as fellow Rams receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell have combined for 68 targets and 584 receiving yards through three games in Kupp's absence. Both young receivers will see their target shares decline once Kupp returns, but to what extent isn't clear, nor is it clear if improved receiving depth in Los Angeles will prevent the 30-year-old from returning to his 11-target-per-game pace from 2021 and 2022.