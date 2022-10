Rams head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Edwards is out of concussion protocols and will start Sunday against the Cowboys, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports.

Edwards was inactive for Monday's loss to the 49ers due to an illness, but he was listed on Wednesday's injury report with a concussion. Regardless, he's since been removed from protocols and has logged back-to-back full practices, putting him in line to return to usual spot as the team's starting left guard.