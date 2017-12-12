Rams' Robert Woods: On pace for return Sunday
Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Woods (shoulder) is in line to return Sunday at Seattle, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Woods indicated he was approaching the end of his recovery from a left shoulder injury with a limited showing in practice last Friday, earning a questionable designation in advance of Sunday's showdown with the Eagles. He proceeded to take part in a pregame workout but eventually was deemed inactive for a third consecutive contest. There's a chance Woods will shed his injury designation entirely with a full session Wednesday, but more important is his listing on the final practice report of the week.
More News
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Sidelined for third straight game•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Unexpectedly has shot to play•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: No timetable for return•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Formally ruled out for Week 13•
-
Rams' Robert Woods: Hopeful for Week 14 return•
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.
-
Podcast: Ride Foles? Riddick?
We’ve got the best Waiver Wire options at each position as we get Fantasy owners set for their...
-
SportsLine: Sit Miller, start Riddick
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Best Week 15 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the second week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback options to replace the injured Carson Wentz, as well...
-
Week 15 Rest of Season rankings
You're THIS close to making your league's title game -- make sure your roster is as strong...