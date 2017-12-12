Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that Woods (shoulder) is in line to return Sunday at Seattle, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Woods indicated he was approaching the end of his recovery from a left shoulder injury with a limited showing in practice last Friday, earning a questionable designation in advance of Sunday's showdown with the Eagles. He proceeded to take part in a pregame workout but eventually was deemed inactive for a third consecutive contest. There's a chance Woods will shed his injury designation entirely with a full session Wednesday, but more important is his listing on the final practice report of the week.