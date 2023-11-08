Ravens head coach John Harbaugh suggested Monday that Mitchell could be in line an uptick in snaps moving forward as part of a three-man committee with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports. "I'm sure there'll be a rotation," Harbaugh said.

Though Harbaugh didn't go into specifics regarding what Mitchell's role might look like in the weeks to come, the undrafted rookie out of East Carolina may have earned himself a regular share of the backfield snaps and touches after a breakout performance in this past Sunday's 37-3 win over Seattle. After recording no carries in his first two NFL games, Mitchell gained 11, nine, nine and eight yards on four totes in the second quarter, then added a 40-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and a 60-yard scamper in the fourth. Given that Mitchell's 138 rushing yards didn't come purely in garbage time, he may have a good chance at usurping Hill for the top change-of-pace role behind Edwards, who should remain Baltimore's preferred early-down and goal-line back. Hill actually led the trio of backs with 13 carries (for 40 yards) against Seattle, though six of those touches came in the fourth quarter. Moreover, Hill is averaging a more modest 4.3 yards per carry and 4.5 yards per reception this season, while Mitchell has flashed more big-play upside, albeit in a smaller sample. Mitchell doesn't look to be a dependable option in fantasy lineups at this time, but he profiles as an intriguing speculative pickup in the event he pushes into a larger role on the heels of his big Week 9 outing.