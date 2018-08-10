Marshall had two carries for two yards and two catches for 28 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 26-17 preseason loss to the Patriots.

With Chris Thompson (leg) held out as a precaution, Marshall got some playing time on passing downs early in the game and took advantage with a 25-yard touchdown reception on a 3rd-and-11. Marshall and Kapri Bibbs seem to be competing for a role as Thompson's backup on passing downs, but the Redskins probably won't have room for either player unless they release Samaje Perine or Rob Kelley.