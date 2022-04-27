The 2022 rookie running back class isn't quite as established as last year's group, but it's close. There's no sure-fire first-round rusher with an all-world pedigree like Najee Harris, but there are a couple of players who are close to the level of Javonte Williams and definitely on the same plane as Michael Carter. There's also a bully back who will get the attention of old-school coaches and an air back who will catch the eyes of new-school coaches.

Remember, opportunity is the name of the game in Fantasy Football. Teams without a definite No. 1 running back like Atlanta and Houston, and others with replaceable No. 1 running backs like Buffalo, Miami and Jacksonville, figure to be hot spots for rookie backs to wind up. The better the opportunity to play, the better they'll be for our teams.

I've ranked the rushers in this year's class and offered a best- and worst-case Fantasy scenario for each. You can also access a deeper report on each player with Dynasty ramifications by clicking on their names. That way you'll have an idea of what the Fantasy implications are for everybody no matter what team they're with.

1. Ken Walker, Michigan State

Age as of Week 1: 21 | Height: 5-9 1/4 | Weight: 211 | 40-time: 4.38

2021 stat line (12 games): 263-1636-18 rushing, 13-89-1 receiving

The low-down: Stocky built running back with very good burst out of his masterful cuts. Wins with patient running, superior vision, and of course, top-end speed. Wasn't asked to catch much in college but looked proficient at it and could be a big bonus. Was willing to be physical but wasn't powerful, which could haunt him when he does get wrapped up on Sundays. Needs development as a blocker.

Best-case Fantasy scenario: A team that desperately needs a running-downs back and has the coaching staff to patiently develop him as a pass-catcher.

Worst-case Fantasy scenario: Any offense with a young, physical running back already in it, or any offense with an established early-downs/short-yardage type.

2. Breece Hall, Iowa State

Age as of Week 1: 21 | Height: 5-11 1/4 | Weight: 217 | 40-time: 4.44

2021 stat line (12 games): 253-1472-20 rushing, 36-302-3 receiving

The low-down: Well-built and capable of becoming a three-down workhorse quickly. Wins with incredible vision, balance and lateral agility, all of which contribute to a smooth, shifty running style that creates yardage. Better in a zone scheme. Money in short-yardage situations. Solid as a receiver with the potential to develop into a consistent weapon. Fast, but doesn't have elite speed. Needs work as a blocker. Had 591 touches over the past 24 games.

Best-case Fantasy scenario: A zone-blocking offense with either old or fringe contributors on the depth chart.

Worst-case Fantasy scenario: Any offense with a young, physical running back already in it, or any offense with an established early-downs/short-yardage type.

3. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Age as of Week 1: 21 | Height: 6-0 | Weight: 217 | 40 time: 4.64

2021 stat line (12 games): 179-1011-6 rushing, 25-189-1 receiving

The low-down: Strong, quick player who's a load to bring down. Good burst once he decides on a direction. Will skip out of lower-body tackle attempts and push piles. Potential as a three-down player thanks to a competitive receiving skill-set and more than just a cursory interest in blocking. Plays with high energy and didn't miss a game in three years. Quicker-than-fast type who will get caught from behind, and dances a little too much in the backfield.

Best-case Fantasy scenario: An offense with a running back coach to coax improved vision and designed runs for him to follow, along with minimal competition for early-down work.

Worst-case Fantasy scenario: Any pass-heavy offense that already has a veteran presence at running back.

4. James Cook, Georgia

Age as of Week 1: 22 | Height: 5-11 | Weight: 199 | 40-time: 4.42

2021 stat line (15 games): 113-728-7 rushing, 27-284-4 receiving

The low-down: Cook is an NFL-ready passing-downs back with the potential to be a stat-stuffing chess piece. He moves quickly and suddenly with great top-end speed to run away from defenders. It makes him dangerous through the air. He also has spent time lining up all over the field and working three downs. He's lean, so no one should expect him to run between the tackles often, and he has just one season with over 100 touches.

Best-case Fantasy scenario: In a zone-scheme offense with a strong O-line, a nervous quarterback who will check down and a creative playcaller who will funnel the ball to him Alvin Kamara-style -- at least six times a game through the air and 10 times a game on runs.

Worst-case Fantasy scenario: A conservative, power-running offense that utilizes Cook more as just a pass-catcher rather than a do-plenty type.

