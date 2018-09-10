Saints' Alvin Kamara: Logs 81.3 percent of snaps
Kamara played 52 of 64 snaps (81.3 percent) on offense in Sunday's 48-40 loss to Tampa Bay.
With the Saints unexpectedly playing from behind most of the afternoon, Kamara had more catches (nine) than carries (eight) en route to 141 scrimmage yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. Meanwhile, backup running backs Mike Gillislee and Jonathan Williams combined for just 10 snaps and four carries, with the former losing a fumble along the way. Kamara might actually see his snap count drop if the Saints have an easier time in a Week 2 home game against Cleveland, but he'd also figure to draw more carries in that scenario. Whatever the case, he shouldn't have any trouble staying busy while Mark Ingram serves the remainder of a four-game suspension.
