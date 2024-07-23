Kamara, who skipped the final day of minicamp back in June, is present for training camp Tuesday, Luke Johnson and Matthew Paras of NOLA.com report.

Kamara skipped the final day of June's mandatory minicamp due to apparent dissatisfaction with his current contract, but he won't risk incurring fines by skipping training camp. The veteran running back, who turns 29 this Thursday, is effectively heading into the final year of his contract, as there's little conceivable scenario wherein the Saints take on the $29 million cap hit he's due in 2025. Kamara has now put together three straight seasons with a 4.0 or worse YPC mark, but he's kept his fantasy value afloat via work in the receiving game, having tallied 75 receptions through just 13 games last year. He again projects for a high-usage role in 2024, with Kendre Miller and Jamaal Williams behind him on the depth chart.