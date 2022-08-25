With coach Lovie Smith planning to use Thursday's preseason finale against the 49ers as something of a dress rehearsal, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports, Mills could see extensive action in the contest.

Once the Texans' starting QB gets his work in Thursday, Kyle Allen and Jeff Driskel will be available to close out the game for the team. Mills will then pivot to preparing for Houston's season opener against the Colts, with Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins in line to serve as his top two WR options and the squad's backfield in line to feature the trio of Dameon Pierce, Marlon Mack and Rex Burkhead.