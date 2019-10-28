Texans' Duke Johnson: Scores receiving touchdown

Johnson carried three times for one yard and caught four of five targets for 33 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Raiders.

Johnson finished third on the team in receptions and tied for third in targets while getting his team on board with a 12-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He did next to nothing on the ground, but his productivity as a pass-catcher lifted him to a respectable effort from a fantasy perspective. Johnson's role remains that of a change-of-pace back, making him a risky fantasy play for next Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars in London.