Tunsil (knee) is improving enough that there's optimism he could play Sunday against the Falcons, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Tunsil has missed each of the team's last three games as he continues to recover from his injury. His return would certainly be a big boost to the Texans' offensive line, which has been peppered by injuries to start the 2023 campaign. His practice status throughout the week will be worth monitoring as momentum for his return builds.