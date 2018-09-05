Titans' Delanie Walker: Not on injury report
Walker (undisclosed) does not appear on the Titans' Week 1 injury report, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.
Walker previously noted that he planned to play in the Titans' regular-season opener against the Dolphins, and Wednesday's practice/injury report confirms that. As long as the 34-year-old tight end can stay healthy, he should remain a key cog in the Tennessee offense on the heels of a 2017 campaign in which he hauled in 74 passes (on 111 targets) for 807 yards and three TDs in 16 games.
