Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said that Smith is dealing with a knee contusion following Sunday's 33-30 overtime win against the Bills, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Smith once again played a large role in Minnesota's pass rush, as he knocked down a pass at the line of scrimmage and sacked quarterback Josh Allen for a 13-yard loss before going down with this knee late in the fourth quarter. The 30-year-old remained down on the field for some time but was eventually able to walk off under his own power, per Andrew Krammer of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. While Smith never received an official injury designation before the end of overtime, it will be worth monitoring his status heading into next Sunday's game against the Cowboys.