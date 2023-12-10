Justin Jefferson Minnesota Vikings WR

Jefferson is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders after a week of full practices following a seven-game absence due to a hamstring injury. Jefferson has been practicing in some fashion since Nov. 8, so he isn't expected to face any restrictions in his long-awaited return, per late-week beat writer reports. The star wideout's availability will bump rookie Jordan Addison back to a No. 2 role and lead to target hits of some degree to both him and tight end T.J. Hockenson beginning with the matchup versus Las Vegas.

Chris Olave New Orleans Saints WR

Olave (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers finishing the week with consecutive absences. As per early Sunday reports, Olave is expected to play but won't be feeling 100 percent. If he were to have a setback, rookie A.T. Perry would be set to serve as New Orleans' No. 1 receiver on paper since Rashid Shaheed (thigh) is not expected to play, per early Sunday reports.

Amari Cooper Cleveland Browns WR

Cooper (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after only getting in a limited Friday practice this week. However, as per early Sunday reports, Cooper, who exited the Week 13 loss to the Rams early with the injury, cleared concussion protocol Saturday and will therefore be available in his usual No. 1 receiver role, albeit while working with a yet-to-be-announced quarterback.

Tank Dell Houston Texans WR

Dell (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. The dynamic rookie was caught up in a pile during a goal-line play during the Week 13 win over the Broncos and suffered a fractured fibula. In his absence the rest of the way, Noah Brown, who's questionable with a knee injury but expected to play Sunday against the Jets, will serve as the No. 2 receiver.

Christian Kirk Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Kirk (groin) was placed on injured reserve Friday, sidelining him for at least the next four games. In his absence, Zay Jones will bump up to the No. 2 receiver role beginning with Sunday's game against the Browns and should therefore see a solid increase in targets.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

Watson (hamstring) is out for Monday night's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In his absence, Romeo Doubs will move into the No. 1 receiver role for Green Bay, while impressive rookie Jayden Reed will move into the No. 2 spot on the depth chart.

Tyler Boyd Cincinnati Bengals WR

Boyd (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Colts after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Boyd were unable to suit up, Trenton Irwin would move into the No. 3 receiver role for Cincinnati.

Rashid Shaheed New Orleans Saints WR

Shaheed (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers despite missing practice all week. As per early Sunday reports, Shaheed is not expected to play but has a chance to return in Week 15. In his expected absence, rookie A.T. Perry, the versatile Lynn Bowden and Keith Kirkwood could all see additional opportunities behind top target Chris Olave (illness), who's expected to be active versus Carolina.

Mack Hollins Atlanta Falcons WR

Hollins (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers despite practicing in full all week. If Hollins can't suit up, KhaDarel Hodge should fill the No. 3 role versus Tampa Bay.

Noah Brown Houston Texans WR

Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after going from limited and full practices Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, to a missed session Friday. However, as per early Sunday reports, Brown is expected to play and elevate into the No. 2 role with Tank Dell (lower leg) out for the rest of the season.

Tyler Scott Chicago Bears WR

Scott (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after practicing in limited fashion Friday. If he's unable to suit up, Trent Taylor will likely move into the No. 3 receiver role versus Detroit.

Marquise Goodwin Cleveland Browns WR

Goodwin is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after finishing the week with a full Friday practice following a four-game absence due to a concussion. The speedy veteran will move back into a No. 4 receiver role in his return.

Ray-Ray McCloud San Francisco 49ers WR

McCloud (ribs) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next four games at minimum. In his absence, veteran Chris Conley will likely fill his No. 5 receiver role while Ronnie Bell handles kickoff and punt returns.

Parris Campbell New York Giants WR

Campbell (knee) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Packers after missing Saturday's practice. If he can't suit up, Gunner Olszewski is likely to fill Campbell's deep reserve receiver role.

St. Brown (pectoral) is out for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice Thursday and Friday. In his absence, rookie Tyler Scott (hamstring) or Trent Taylor will move into the No. 3 receiver role.

