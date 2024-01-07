Amari Cooper Cleveland Browns WR

Cooper (heel) is out for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing practice all week. With Cleveland locked into the AFC's No. 5 seed, the veteran will rest his injury for the upcoming postseason and likely hand No. 1 receiver duties to Cedric Tillman .

Jaylen Waddle Miami Dolphins WR

Waddle (ankle) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bills after only managing a limited Friday practice this week. As per early Sunday reports, Waddle is expected to miss a second straight game. Waddle's absence, coupled with the expected absence of running back Raheem Mostert due to knee and ankle issues, should lead to even more volume than usual for Tyreek Hill while once again also creating opportunities for the likes of Cedrick Wilson, Braxton Berrios , River Cracraft and Robbie Chosen.

DeVonta Smith Philadelphia Eagles WR

Smith (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Giants after missing practice all week. In Smith's absence, Julio Jones , who turned both his Week 17 receptions versus the Cardinals into touchdowns, is expected to serve as the No. 2 receiver during a game in which Philadelphia's starters may not play all four quarters.

Tee Higgins Cincinnati Bengals WR

Higgins (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Browns after missing practice all week. In Higgins' likely absence, Tyler Boyd and Trenton Irwin are expected to slide into the No. 2 and No. 3 receiver spots, respectively.

Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers WR

Allen (heel) is out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week The star receiver's season-ending absence will leave the returning Joshua Palmer as Los Angeles' top receiver, with rookie Quentin Johnston and veterans Alex Erickson and Jalen Guyton as the next three wideouts in the pecking order for Los Angeles quarterback Easton Stick .

Cooper Kupp Los Angeles Rams WR

Kupp (coach's decision) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers despite finishing the week with a full practice Friday. With Los Angeles locked into a playoff spot, the resting Kupp will cede No. 1 receiver duties to rookie Puka Nacua , who is expected to see just enough work to set rookie records for receptions and receiving yards.

Rashee Rice Kansas City Chiefs WR

Rice (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after missing practice all week. In his absence for Kansas City's meaningless finale, Justin Watson is expected to slide into the No. 1 receiver role while working with backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Courtland Sutton Denver Broncos WR

Sutton (concussion) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders after finishing the week with two full practices following a Week 17 absence due to a concussion. Sutton's return will afford the veteran wideout his first opportunity to work with Jarrett Stidham and will relegate Jerry Jeudy back to No. 2 receiver duties.

Christian Watson Green Bay Packers WR

Watson (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears and downgraded to a missed practice Friday after starting the week with two limited sessions. If Watson sits out, Romeo Doubs should remain in the No. 1 receiver role for Green Bay.

Jayden Reed Green Bay Packers WR

Reed (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Reed suits up, he could once again fill a No. 2 receiver role if Christian Watson (hamstring) is sidelined versus Chicago.

Josh Palmer Los Angeles Chargers WR

Palmer is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs after putting in a pair of limited practices and a full Friday session following a Week 17 absence due to a concussion. Palmer will return to a No. 1 receiver role for Los Angeles' regular-season finale with Keenan Allen (heel) ruled out.

DeVante Parker New England Patriots WR

Parker (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. If Parker can't play, rookie Demario Douglas would be in line to step into the No. 1 receiver role versus New York.

Kadarius Toney Kansas City Chiefs WR

Toney (hip) remains out for Sunday's game against the Chargers after finishing the week with back-to-back absences. In his absence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling , Richie James and Justyn Ross could be in line for more opportunities.

Darnell Mooney Chicago Bears WR

Mooney (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Packers after missing practice all week. In his absence, rookie Tyler Scott should remain in the No. 2 receiver role versus Green Bay.

Elijah Moore Cleveland Browns WR

Moore (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing in limited fashion all week. Even if Moore suits up, he may not play anywhere close to a normal complement of snaps given Cleveland is locked into the No. 5 seed in the AFC. If he is indeed limited or sits out altogether, David Bell could serve as the No. 2 receiver for fill-in quarterback Jeff Driskel.

Christian Kirk Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Kirk (groin) was activated from injured reserve Saturday after a trio of limited practices following a four-game absence. As per early Sunday reports, Kirk remains firmly questionable to play in the critical game for Jacksonville, with a decision likely to come down to pregame warmups.

Zay Jones Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per Sunday morning reports, Jones is expected to play, with Christian Kirk (groin), Parker Washington and Tim Jones among those in line to see extra targets if he has a setback.

Jameson Williams Detroit Lions WR

Williams (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Vikings after missing practice all week. In his absence, Josh Reynolds is line line to open the game as the No. 2 receiver, while Kalif Raymond could serve as the primary downfield threat for Detroit.

Jamal Agnew Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Agnew (lower leg) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, ending his season. His absence could open some complementary snaps for Elijah Cooks in Sunday's finale versus Tennessee.

Dontayvion Wicks Green Bay Packers WR

Wicks (chest) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears but finished the week with two full practices. If Wicks can't play, Malik Heath could see No. 3 receiver snaps.

Marvin Mims Denver Broncos WR

Mims is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders after finishing the week with two full practices following a Week 17 absence due to a hamstring injury. The speedy rookie will slot back into a No. 3 role upon his return with Courtland Sutton also back in action Sunday following his own one-game absence due to a concussion.

Jonathan Mingo Carolina Panthers WR

Mingo (foot) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, ending his season. In Mingo's absence for the Week 18 finale against the Buccaneers, Ihmir Smith-Marsette is set to serve as the No. 3 receiver.

Jauan Jennings San Francisco 49ers WR

Jennings (concussion) is out for Sunday's game against the Rams after practicing in limited fashion all week. His ongoing absence, combined with potentially limited playing time for Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk , could lead to bigger roles for Ray-Ray McCloud (ribs), rookie Ronnie Bell and veteran Chris Conley .

Tyquan Thornton New England Patriots WR

Thornton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice. If Thornton can't suit up, Jalen Reagor would slide into the No. 3 role on the depth chart.

Trey Palmer Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Palmer (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after a week with limited practices. If Palmer can't play, David Moore is likely to serve as Tampa Bay's No. 3 receiver versus Carolina.

Zach Pascal Arizona Cardinals WR

Pascal (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks after finishing the week with two limited practices. If Pascal can't play, Dan Chisena could move into the No. 4 receiver role versus Seattle.

Rakim Jarrett Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR

Jarrett (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers after practicing in full all week. If Jarrett sits out, Deven Thompkins could see a nominal increase in opportunity.

A.T. Perry New Orleans Saints WR

Perry (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons but finished the week with a full practice following a missed Thursday session. If he can't suit up, Lynn Bowden would move into the No. 3 receiver role versus Atlanta.

Marquise Goodwin Cleveland Browns WR

Goodwin (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after missing Friday's practice following a limited Thursday session. If Goodwin can't play, James Proche could see more snaps in a game where Cleveland may rest its top two receivers.

Ray-Ray McCloud San Francisco 49ers WR

McCloud (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams but practiced in full all week. If McCloud can suit up, he could be in line for a bigger role than usual on offense with Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk likely to see their playing time limited.

Jalen Nailor Minnesota Vikings WR