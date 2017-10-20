Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says start Nelson Agholor, bench Keenan Allen

If you're setting your Week 7 Fantasy Football lineups, thinking about trades, or searching the waiver wire for the perfect addition to your team, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.



When it comes to ranking players, their model outperformed human experts last season by 25 percent when there was a big difference in ranking -- four spots for a QB, seven for a RB and nine for a WR.

Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.



One player the model loves this week: Eagles WR Nelson Agholor. He's owned in only 61 percent of CBS Sports leagues -- so he may be available on your waiver wire -- and could be in for a big day facing a Redskins defense that he burned for six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown on eight targets in Week 1.

Agholor's four touchdowns are tied for seventh in the league and his 16.1 yards per catch puts him in 13th. Start him with confidence on Monday Night Football.



A player to avoid this week: Chargers WR Keenan Allen against the Denver Broncos. Currently the seventh-ranked fantasy WR, Allen should be on your bench this weekend. He's projected to have 6.68 Fantasy points, a number that puts him 30th among wide receivers.



Allen only caught five passes for 45 yards in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Raiders and has not scored a touchdown since Week 1. Avoid him this week against a fearsome Denver defense that is No. 1 in yards allowed (261.8) and No. 8 in points per game (19.4).

SportsLine's model also loves Cardinals receiver John Brown this week in London. He's their No. 16 WR, putting him squarely in the WR2 discussion. Brown faces the Rams, who have given up quality receiving lines to Marqise Lee (5-83), Dez Bryant (5-98), and Pierre Garcon (7-142), and have given up big plays defensively all season. Brown, who has scored the last two weeks, is only 63 percent owned.



The model is also calling for a shocker at QB to crack the Fantasy Football rankings' top five. No one is talking about him, and he's likely sitting on your waiver wire right now.



So who should you sit and start this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top five, all from the model that outperformed experts big-time last season, and find out.