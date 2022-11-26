Rodrigues (lower body) will miss 2-4 weeks, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Rodrigues was injured in Wednesday's game against Vancouver. He has notched six goals and three assists in 18 games this season. Colorado is projected to move J.T. Compher into the second-line center spot during Rodrigues' absence.
