Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Buries power-play tally
Nichushkin potted a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Senators.
Nichushkin provided a big insurance tally at 10:26 of the third period, capitalizing on the Avalanche's fifth power play of the contest. The 24-year-old is up to 11 goals, 23 points, 85 shots and a plus-26 rating through 50 games this season. He's capable of putting up solid depth scoring from a third-line role.
More News
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Three-point night versus Sabres•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Red hot before All-Star break•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Strikes quickly Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Held off scoresheet in return•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Ready to rock Monday•
-
Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Sits with illness Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.