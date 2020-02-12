Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Buries power-play tally

Nichushkin potted a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Senators.

Nichushkin provided a big insurance tally at 10:26 of the third period, capitalizing on the Avalanche's fifth power play of the contest. The 24-year-old is up to 11 goals, 23 points, 85 shots and a plus-26 rating through 50 games this season. He's capable of putting up solid depth scoring from a third-line role.