Barbashev (lower body) has been placed on injured reserve, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues have yet to release any details regarding the severity of Barbashev's lower-body issue, but he'll miss St. Louis' next three games at a minimum now that he's been placed on IR. Jordan Kyrou is expected to get the first crack at replacing Barbashev on the Blues' top line.