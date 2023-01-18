Matheson picked up an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Seeing his first game action since Dec. 17 after recovering from a lower-body injury, Matheson immediately slotted back onto Montreal's top power-play unit and led the club in ice time with the man advantage (3:04) while also adding four hits, one shot and a plus-2 rating to his ledger. The 28-year-old blueliner hasn't been able to stay healthy this season, playing in only 11 games between stints on the shelf, but he's been surprisingly productive when on the ice with a goal and seven points.