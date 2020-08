Schmaltz (undisclosed) will get on the ice Thursday, his second straight day of skating, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Schmaltz was missing from the Yotes' first three play-in matchups with the Predators, though it appears the Madison, Wisconsin native is trending in the right direction. If he gets into Friday's Game 4 clash, Schmaltz figures to jump into a top-six role which could see him offer intriguing fantasy value in DFS contests.