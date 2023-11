Although Hart has recovered from his mid-body injury, he won't play in Friday's road game against Anaheim because of an illness.

Hart was initially expected to start, but Samuel Ersson will be in net instead. Between the illness and his mid-body injury, Hart hasn't played since Nov. 1. He has a 4-3-0 record, 2.52 GAA and .913 save percentage in eight appearances this year. It remains to be seen if Hart will be an option for Saturday's contest in LA.