Palmieri (undisclosed) didn't take part in Friday's practice, per Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Palmieri has been skating on his own, but it's not clear when he'll practice with the Islanders. He had 16 goals and 33 points in 55 outings in 2022-23. Provided he's healthy, Palmieri is projected to open the season in a top-six capacity.
