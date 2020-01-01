Kings' Adrian Kempe: Does damage on special teams
Kempe scored a shorthanded goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Both of Kempe's points came in the first period. The Swede has 17 points total this year, with three each on the power play and the penalty kill. He's added 83 shots on goal and 47 hits through 41 contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.