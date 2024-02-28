Kempe (upper body) won't play for the remainder of the Kings' road trip after suffering an injury in Edmonton on Monday, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kempe was already ruled out for Tuesday's game in Calgary, and he'll also be out for Thursday's game versus the Canucks with this latest update. The 27-year-old's absence will have a ripple effect on the Kings' lineup. Pierre-Luc Dubois is expected to move up to the top line as a winger, while Blake Lizotte and Alex Turcotte are expected to serve as bottom-six centers. Kempe flew black to Los Angeles for further evaluation, which may help to determine how much time he'll miss.