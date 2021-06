Lizotte (knee) signed a one-year, $800,000 contract extension with the Kings on Thursday.

Lizotte was limited to 41 games in 2020-21, amassing three goals and seven helpers while averaging 12:42 of ice time per contest. The 23-year-old had 23 points in 65 outings the year before, so he'll look to regain that form as he competes for a middle-six role in training camp.