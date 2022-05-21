Bouchard scored a power-play goal on five shots and added two PIM in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames in Game 2.

Bouchard received a pass from Duncan Keith, stepped up around the right circle and unleashed a snipe for the game-tying goal. It was his third power-play goal between the regular season and the playoffs, and all three have come against the Flames. Through nine postseason contests, Bouchard is up to seven points, 21 shots on net, 14 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating.